Pandemic derails trade for Congo’s disabled border couriers

Perched on a super-sized tricycle laden with sacks of mangoes, disabled courier Claude Kalwira scooted over the short stretch of no-man’s-land between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Due to his disability, Kalwira has a permit to shuttle some goods in and out of Congo tax-free, but an eight-month border closure last year caused by the coronavirus meant he and 200 fellow couriers saw business dry up. While borders reopened on Nov. 5, a new testing requirement means the 30-year-old’s cart, a hodgepodge of steel tubing and butchered motorcycle parts, is now one of only a few dozen plying the route between the twin cities of Rubavu and Goma. “This border is vital for us,” said Kalwira, who lost his right arm in a car accident when he was young. In a country with few opportunities for people living with disabilities, Kalwira’s trade exists thanks to a decades-old quirk in customs law. Sending goods via the custom-made carts is cheaper than hiring a truck, so demand bounced back once travel resumed across the busy crossing. But most have not been able to benefit.













