Cabinet censures Sindh govt for ‘causing’ artificial wheat price hike

The federal cabinet on Tuesday accorded approval for exemption of PPRA (Public Procurement Regulatory Authority) regulations for the import of 300,000 and 500,000 tons of wheat and sugar respectively.

The prime minister apprised the meeting that relevant ministries have been directed to present proposals for reducing the burden of indirect taxes, particularly on food items in order to provide relief to the masses. The cabinet expressed serious concerns over the report, according to which Sindh government released 32,000 tons of wheat from a six years old stock which is unfit for human consumption. The cabinet noted that Sindh did not release wheat timely for public need and did not share wheat and sugar stock position with the federal government which resulted in artificial price hike and issues of hoarding, on one hand, and wastage of available wheat stock that could have been utilized for public good, a press release issued by PM Media Wing said.

The cabinet was apprised about the updated status of actions taken pursuant to sugar enquiry committee report. It was informed that several sugar mills had approached the courts of law and action was underway after completion of court proceedings. The cabinet was also informed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was looking into the issue of subsidies.

The cabinet approved Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2021. The amendments are aimed at facilitating transaction under Digital Roshan Pakistan scheme. It was apprised that US$ 500 million have been transacted through Digital Roshan Pakistan scheme so far.

The cabinet was updated on vacant positions of heads/chief executive officers of public sector organizations. It was informed that since 2018, 56 heads/CEOs have been appointed to public sector organizations in a merit-based and transparent manner. The meeting was informed that at present 86 posts of heads/CEOs are vacant. The prime minister expressed displeasure over the vacant positions and directed the secretary establishment division to furnish a report before the cabinet citing reasons for delay in appointments.

The cabinet was apprised about Metro Bus Project, Islamabad. Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) informed that infrastructure work has been completed and the project was ready to be handed over to the Capital Development Authority (CDA). Minister for Interior was tasked by the cabinet to present a road-map for handing-over of the project from NHA to CDA and the operationalization plan.

The cabinet accorded approval for mutual legal assistance requests from non-treaty countries.

The cabinet approved appointment of chief metropolitan officer as administrator of Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad for six months or till the time new local government setup is in place, whichever is earlier. The cabinet approved establishment of 30 additional accountability courts in implementation of the Supreme Court’s orders. The courts will be established in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Sukkur, Hyderabad and Quetta.

The cabinet approved appointment of Masroor Khan as Chairman, Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). The cabinet accorded approval for three months’ extension of Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA 2010). The existing agreement was due to expire on February 11, 2021. The cabinet was also briefed about the measures taken to control smuggling at Pak-Iran and Pak-Afghanistan borders.

The cabinet was briefed on negotiations held with Independent Power Producers (IPPs). It was informed that the government will benefit to the tune of Rs. 800 billion over a period of 20 years. It was apprised that the present government was clearing a liability of approximately Rs. 400 billion after pre-audit.

The cabinet was apprised that a high level committee has been established comprising of two Supreme Court judges and the auditor to decide on the disputed amount of Rs. 57 billion claimed by IPPs. The cabinet was informed that as a result of negotiations, the government saved Rs 32 billion against an adjudicated claim of Rs 92 billion by IPPs. It was clarified that the government has not surrendered any of its rights in the negotiations process. The cabinet was informed that this process will result in a direct benefit of reduction in energy prices for the consumers. The cabinet appreciated efforts of the negotiations committee.

The prime minister directed that unscheduled load shedding should not be practiced in any part of the country and directed the minister for energy to conduct in-depth investigations for load-shedding occurring due to technical reasons.