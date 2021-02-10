Harsh weather continues to thwart search for missing climbers on K2

The families of missing climbers Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Jon Snorri and Juan Pablo Mohr said they have made the difficult decision to proceed with their rescue mission after “72 gruelling hours of non-stop intensive efforts” that were halted the day before due to bad weather.Hopes for the survival of the three climbers were waning as heavy clouds continued to obscure K2 on Tuesday. The dimming hope was particularly poignant as Tuesday marks the Chilean climber Mohr’s 34th birthday. The three lost contact with base camp late on Friday and were reported missing on Saturday, after their support team stopped receiving communications from them during their ascent of the world’s second-highest mountain. According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) official, the search and rescue mission for the three climbers will continue on Tuesday once the weather improves and all resources at the disposal of the military have been mobilised.













