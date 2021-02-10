Pakistan reports 40 more deaths, 1,008 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan has reported 40 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 556,519. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 12,066 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,008 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 251,434 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 161,347 in Punjab 68,625 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 42,080 in Islamabad, 18,877 in Balochistan, 9,238 in Azad Kashmir and 4,918 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 4,919 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,132 in Sindh, 1,964 in KP, 480 in Islamabad, 273 in Azad Kashmir, 196 in Balochistan, and 102 in GB. Pakistan has so far conducted 8,256,378 coronavirus tests and 31,509 in the last 24 hours. 512,943 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,797 patients are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, a smart lockdown has been imposed in six localities of Lahore after a rise in the number of coronavirus cases was reported. The Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department issued a notification for it on Tuesday.

The following six areas will be under the smart lockdown:

Street Number 1, Ali View Garden, Baidian Road in Cantt, Street No 7 and 20, A Block, Phase 5, DHA in Cantt, Street 21, W Block Phase 3, DHA in Cantt, Main Street, Block C1, Faisal Town in Gulberg, Street from House No 156 to 167, Chenab Block, Allama Iqbal Town in Samanabad, Abdullah Street, A Block, Al Ahmed Garden, Manawan in Wahga, These areas will be sealed for the next two weeks. Entry and exit points have been closed.

There has been a constant increase in the positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 cases across Punjab in the last two weeks which poses a serious threat to public health, the notification read.

It gave the SOPs of the smart lockdown in detail with timings for grocery stores, fruits and vegetable shops, and petrol pumps, what can stay open and what cannot.