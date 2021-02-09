No future for those promoting anarchistic politics, says Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the politics of looters ended for good and those spreading confusion through their negative politics have no future.

In a statement, the CM said frustration is visible on the faces of those promoting anarchistic politics but no conspiracy against the development journey will ever succeed. On the other side, the PTI has selflessly served the masses and there is no corruption scandal against the incumbent government, he said adding that no hindrance has been allowed in public service despite difficulties because people want development and prosperity. The PDM should read the writing on the wall because anarchistic designs never work, he added.

Meanwhile, MNAs Umer Aslam Khan and Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Labour Minister Ansar Majid Khan Niazi and Nazir Ahmed Khan Baloch MPA met Buzdar at his office and apprised him of the problems of their areas.

The CM assured to solve the issues adding that a strategy has already been devised to resolve the constituency-related problems. He disclosed to visit Khushab, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Lodhran soon and announced to complete development schemes of these areas on a priority basis. “Development work will be done in assembly members’ areas on an equitable basis and education, healthcare, infrastructure, sewage and sanitation schemes will be completed on a priority basis,” he assured. “The government has also released funds for roads’ repair,” he added. “It’s time to collectively serve the masses as the incumbent government inherited the province in a chaotic state of affairs because the past rulers left a bankrupted province,” he deplored. The institutions portrayed a picture of maladministration, deterioration and neglect, he regretted.

The incumbent government has streamlined things with hard work and institutions are given liberty to perform by putting an end to political interference, the CM added. Now, everything is done on merit and special attention is paid to resolve public problems, concluded the CM.

The delegation thanked the CM for according respect and honour to the parliamentarians and appreciated that their proposals are given due importance.

Also, Women Development Minister Ashfa Riaz and MPAs Talat Fatima Naqvi and Zainab Umair called on Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said half of the population consists of women, adding that consultation with women parliamentarians is important for the execution of development schemes. The parliamentarians should leave no stone unturned to resolve the public problems as Pakistani women are very talented, he added. The anarchistic political designs have proved futile vis-a-vis politics of public service as the PDM alliance has met its logical end. Deceiving the people is the old habit of the opposition but it could not fool the masses any further, he added and vowed to continue the journey of public service with renewed vigour and zeal. The delegation observed that the development of neglected areas has been given importance and CM Usman Buzdar has set a new example of public service.