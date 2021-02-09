Ramzan Sugar Mills case adjourned till Feb 24

An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shahbaz, till February 24.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz.

Shehbaz Sharif requested the court for delaying the recording of statement of the prosecution witness due to the absence of his counsel, who was busy in the high court. However, the court observed that only the statement of the witness would be recorded whereas he would be cross examined in the presence of his counsel.

To this, Shehbaz Sharif contended that it was his right that the statement should be recorded in the presence of his counsel. At this, the court remarked that as per law, only presence of the accused was necessary for the purpose. Subsequently, the court recorded the statement of a NAB witness and adjourned further hearing till February 24. The court summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing. The court had indicted Hamza and his father former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif in the case. As per reference, NAB has accused Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Shehbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs210 million for the construction of the drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.