The British Council launches New IELTS testing venue in Sahiwal

The British Council in Pakistan has launched a new IELTS test centre in Sahiwal, Punjab further expanding its national footprint. The centre opened its doors to the first test takers on 30 January 2021. With the opening of Sahiwal test centre, students from the city will now be able to take Paper-based IELTS easily relieving them of the need to travel to Lahore to take their test. Imtiaz Razvi, Country Examinations Manager at the British Council Pakistan said, “British Council creates life-changing opportunities through its examination and testing services as well as through its wide range of other activity and program work in Pakistan. The opening of this new test centre in Sahiwal, supports our objective ofmaking IELTS available, wherever possible, where and when candidates need it. We are proud to be providing this opportunity to the people of Sahiwal. The launch of this test centre will also provide students with greater flexibility of when to take their IELTS test, with multiple test dates available to them” The newly opened test centre is fully compliant with all Covid-19 guidelines IELTS test-takers can now book their paper-based IELTS slot by visiting the link: https://www.britishcouncil.pk/exam/ielts













