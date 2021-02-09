Era of jirga returns to Swat with dowry injunctions

In order to put an end to lavishness and extravagant use of both money and material marriages, elders in Swat at a Jirga decided to fix dowry limits for a marriage. The elders at a Jirga, held in Barikot tehsil of Swat district, stipulated a maximum limit of seven and a half Tolas of gold for marriage between a Muslim male and a female. The Jirga elders in the presence of a large number of people also included religious scholars and clerics unanimously approved the decision for marriage-dowry.

Sajid Ali, information secretary of the Jirga, said that local people were fed up with the use of lavishness and the use of money and resources in a marriage. “Parents have been unable to cope with this curse of high demands in marriage, and to fulfill these demands, the parents are forced to take loans on high interest rates,” Ali said, adding that now, the parents would no more get ruined for taking high-interest-loans for wedding requirements.

Reflecting on support from local people, Sajid Ali said that people from all quarters hailed this decision and they all seemed to be complying with injunctions of the Jirga.” people from all walks of life in general and religious figures of the area in particular are supportive of the Jirga,” said Sajid.

Referring to the views of people belonging to other parts of Swat, the Jirgs’ s secretory information said people hailing from Charbagh, Kabal and Matta tehsil of Swat district were praising the Jirga’s injunctions.

“We are receiving applications from the other parts of Swat to enforce Jirga decision,” Sajid said.

He also said that strict punishment had been suggested for those who violate jirga’s ruling.

Ali said elders were prompted to hold a Jirga by a dispute between rival families over high-dowry-limit in their area.

“Two families of our area were on the brink of war because the bride family promised to give Rs7.5 million to the groom’s family,” Ali said. The bride family could only arrange Rs 6.3 million thus bringing both the families at loggerhead.

Meanwhile, rights activists have expressed their concern over the ruling of Jirga. Arif Khan, a right activist said a law enacted in 1976 pertaining to dowry and gifts given to the groom was already there but no one had so far taken this law into account.

“Jirga’s elders have highlighted a good issue and the way they are dealing it on their own is a matter of serious concern,” Arif said.