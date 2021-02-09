Protest against doctors’ negligence

A large number of the leaders, workers, members of civil society and journalists gathered at the gate of the hospital and staged the demonstration to register their protest against the doctors of Mithi Civil Hospital for mistreating the patient and mishandling and hurling threats at his relatives. They sought action against Dr Vistro and other doctors, who according to them, were directly involved in the death of 15-year-old Gul Hassan Junejo.

Khatau Jani, Nandlal Lohano, Adul Subhan Samejo, Ubhayo Junejo, Lajpat Rai, Akbar Dars, Mir Mohammad Buledi, Ghansham Malhi and other leaders of the protesters accused doctors of the mistreating the 15-year-old patient, who was shifted in the casualty ward with some complications in his kidneys. GR Junejo, the elder brother of the victim, deplored that duty doctors not only gave no proper attention towards his dying brother but Dr Vistro mishandled them and threatened them to get them arrested when they lodged their protest against their attitude.

The leaders of the protesting citizens said that Dr Vistro after his posting in the only civil hospital of the desert district had not turned the hospital into a slaughterhouse but also created the great mess.

They demanded the high-ups of the Sindh government stern departmental actions and registration of an FIR against Dr Vistro and other duty doctors for their alleged mistreating the patient and hurling the threat at Mr Junejo and his other relatives. The leaders of GDA, PTI and other political parties including former chief minister Sindh, Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Arbab Anwar Jabbar, Krishan Sharma, Shahnawaz Hingorjo and others strongly condemned the incident and demanded the partial inquiry into the ugly episode.

Civil surgeon of Mithi Civil Hospital Mithi Dr Gul Munir Vistro on Tuesday formed a team to determine the cause of the death of Gul Hassan Junejo, the younger brother of local journalist GR Junejo, who died on late Monday night due to the alleged negligence of the duty doctors. Dr Vistro asked the members of the committee including Dr Bharmo, Dr Hafiz Ahmed Dal and Dr Jai Parkash to hold the inquiry into the serious allegations of the relatives of MrJunejo and submit him the detailed report at the earliest. He, however, denied the serious allegation against him without any further explanation.