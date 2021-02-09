India’s rural rebellions — it’s all in the family

The Tikait family has a history of being a thorn in the side of Indian governments that take on the country’s farmers, and their emotional appeal has again energised a showdown with authorities.

Three decades after his father led a massive protest into the capital, Rakesh Tikait has revived a campaign against agricultural reforms that had quieted after a rally last month turned into an ugly rampage.

Sat in a cold protest camp on the outskirts of Delhi with police building barricades, the internet cut and some farmers drifting away, the 51-year-old lit a fuse with his ultimatum. “If the laws are not repealed, Rakesh Tikait will commit suicide,” he said in a tearful video. His message spread like wildfire on social media around Punjab and Haryana states and beyond. Tikait also refused an order to vacate the Ghazipur protest camp and the next day a new wave of tractors carrying thousands more protestors arrived.

“Everyone cried that day, it wasn’t just Tikait,” said Giriraj Saini a farmer from Uttar Pradesh state who spent hours manoeuvring through barricades and diversions to reach the camp at the crack of dawn after seeing the video.

“It’s like a rebirth of the protest,” said Kuldeep Tyagi, a protestor from Haryana.

Since November, tens of thousands of farmers opposing new free market reforms have posed the biggest challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he came to power in 2014. The Hindu nationalist government says the changes will bring new investment to a sector that employs about two thirds of Indians and will boost rural incomes.

Farmers say corporate giants will overtake the industry and the loss of longstanding guaranteed minimum prices will ruin them. The tussle took an international turn earlier this month when pop superstar Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted their support for the farmers, sparking furious reactions from Modi fans in Bollywood and India’s sporting world.

Father’s shadow

Rakesh Tikait has suddenly become the face of the protests like his father, Mahendra Tikait, was in 1988.