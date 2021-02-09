Army and Democracy

If it was not clear before, ISPR Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar’s words have made the army position all the more explicit. The Pakistan army is not to meddle into politics. He robustly negated rumours that the armed forces were in contact with the opposition alliance through “backdoor channels.”

Reiterating the constitution’s primary job description of the army, he asserted that they already had their hands full with the “huge responsibility of looking at security, internal and external threats.” Especially at a time when two leading political parties are ready to pounce at any opportunity to disrupt the government, the spokesman’s categorical denial of all speculations that tug at the armed forces comes a surprise to no one.

His words would, however, come as a major blow to leaders like Mariam Nawaz. Disappointing days ahead for people who appeared prepared to make their own backdoor connections to hark back to the corridors of power.

Expecting help from the dark alleys of Rawalpindi is not that far-fetched of a dream. The past decades have been an eyewitness to the extent of the military’s role in running the state. Establishing national leaders out of nobodies and then calling the shots from behind their seats used to be the order of the day. Touting as the champion of democracy, Sharif himself is a by-product of this hybrid governance (notwithstanding his never-ending claims about his political trajectory). It is probably his previous reliance on military crutches that he is again seeking the connections he has lost; the low-hanging fruits now declared forbidden to him.

Politics is a game of spinning words about a narrative that may or may not hold true. There can be no qualms about that. But there should be some limit to the affectionate relationship between lying and politicking. Sharif has previously had to suffer tremendously when his claim to not owning assets in Pakistan or London were blatantly exposed as anything but a pack of well-worded lies. Now, this stipulation of denying using backdoor channels while hinting at army headquarters has been pinned down as being way off the mark. Can his popularity as a political supremo put up with another such scandal? Only he and his team would know.

As for the armed forces, the uniform should stay as far as possible from the alleys of democracy. No matter how shaky the democratic institutions may seem, they can only be strengthened by a continuous transfer of power. The military’s iron-fisted preference to not get involved in politics has come as a much-needed call for celebration. Now, it is the opposition’s turn to dance to the tunes of democracy, not orchestrate a charade of their own. The only time army should support any political party is when it is sitting in Islamabad. Supporting the government so that all its branches can function as a single entity of the state is a systematic redressal of all political woes. Let’s just hope Sharif and his compatriots realise that! *