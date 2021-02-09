PTI MPAs caught on camera receiving bribes before Senate elections 2018

A video of an alleged ‘horse-trading’ incident came to the forefront on Tuesday showing the exchange of cash for votes before the 2018 Senate elections.

The video shows a man handing over large sums of money, reportedly Rs20 million, to various provincial lawmakers belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and others. The money was given to secure their votes for the PPP and its candidate during the 2018 Upper House polls.

Former PPP MPA Mohammad Ali Bacha can be seen handing over the stacks to the PTI parliamentarians. PTI’s Sultan Mohammad Khan can be seen receiving money in the video and keeping it in a bag.

Sardar Idrees, another former MPA of the PTI, can also be seen taking money. Another former PTI MPA Meraj Humayun can be seen in the video, receiving the money and putting it in a bag as can another former MPA of the party, Dina Khan.