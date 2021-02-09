Honour Sadpara by highlighting all athletes in Pakistan: Mansha Pasha

Prayers have been pouring in over the weekend for the safe return of Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and his team who have gone missing on the world’s second-highest peak K2.

Joining in the mass online prayers circle for the three climbers (including Iceland’s John Snorri and Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohr), actors Mansha Pasha and Mehwish Hayat also addressed the heart-breaking news.

“Ali Sadpara may not return,” tweeted Pasha, going on to add, “But we can honour his memory by supporting, highlighting the achievements of all athletes in Pakistan, not just cricketers.”

She went on to mention that we should “not wait for them to leave us to realise their worth.” Pasha then added a special prayer for the team’s miraculous return.

Hayat also took to Twitter to send prayers up for the team. “Tonight our thoughts are with the intrepid climbers Muhammed Ali Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland and, MP Mohr from Chile who remain missing on K2,” she said, adding, “Let’s all pray for the safe return of these brave men.”

Host/singer/actor Fakr-e-Alam, who has been following and tweeting about the situation as it happens, expressed his extreme sadness after Sadpara’s son Sajid’s TV interview. Sajid called for rescue services to start looking for the climbers’ bodies.

“I am absolutely heartbroken & gutted to hear Sajid Sadpara on TV. The brave son of the legend Ali Sadpara says it’s time we search for the bodies as it is highly unlikely to survive in this weather at that altitude for two nights,” Alam tweeted. “I am extremely sad,” he added, sharing a picture of Sadpara and his son.