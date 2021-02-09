Falak Shabir slams fan who criticised his love for Sarah Khan

Falak Shabir may get pointed out for his love for his wife actor Sarah Khan, but he will not be putting up with unnecessary criticism of his love anymore!

Falak let his fans and followers know that he won’t be having any of it after a follower left a rude comment on one of his recent posts. The Instagram post in question featured him with a rose in hand for Sarah, captioned, “Coming to you my queen.”

However, it seems as though the post did not impress one particular follower who said, “They need to stop this drama every day.”

The comment, of course, did not go down well with Falak who simply asked the fan to “get lost from here.”

You tell ’em, Falak!

Many fans and followers of the couple flocked to rally behind Falak Shabir and his response, calling the user out for ‘poking their nose in other’s life’ and being ‘jealous.’

“Don’t you like a man expressing his love for his woman? I love it it is rare so I enjoy seeing them,” said one user.