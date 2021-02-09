Nomi Ansari is not happy about his new ‘faded’ passport

Designer Nomi Ansari is furious over the poor quality of his new passport. Nomi vented his frustration at the government on social media. “So sad to see the quality of my new passport I paid a lot for,” he wrote. “Faded and washed out. Looks extremely fake.” He complained that no one entertained him when he went to the passport office. “No one wanted to do anything about it.” He added that the officials kept arguing over a national document that represents a person at various immigration counters. Nomi designed in December last year the uniforms for AirSial cabin crew. The airline thanked Ansari for designing the uniforms according to international standards but also giving them a modest image matching Pakistan’s culture and traditions. He also designed in 2016 uniforms for the PIA.













