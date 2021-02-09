American woman reverts to Islam after watching ‘Ertugrul Ghazi’

Impressed by the Islamic teachings conveyed by one of the characters in the popular historical drama Ertugrul Ghazi, a 60-year-old woman living in a small town in the US state of Wisconsin has converted to Islam.

For Khadija, as she calls herself now, it was Ibn-i Arabi, a character who serves as a spiritual mentor to the show’s lead character Ertugrul, who warmed her to Islam.

The woman told a Turkish news agency that she came upon the series on a day when she was “upset.”

“It was about a history I’ve known nothing about. It got my attention with what it said about God, Islam, peace, justice and helping the oppressed,” she said.

She proceeded to learn more about Islam and read an English translation of the Quran, before making up her mind to revert to Islam. She visited a local mosque and met the Muslim community, she practiced how to pray and finally uttered Shahada.

Khadija now plans to visit Turkey where the popular show was shot and visit places where the real-world counterparts of the characters in the show lived and were buried.

“I thank Allah every day. I thank Him for giving me another day in this life. People are not aware how short it is. My message to the people is that they should not waste their time for wrong things. Life is not about what you dress, what car you drive. Look around, look carefully,” she said.