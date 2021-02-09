Ayyan buys her dream car

Model Ayyan Ali, notorious for her role in a currency smuggling case in Pakistan, has gotten her hands on her dream car: a Rolls-Royce.

According to details, the model and singer recently shared a post on her Instagram showing her pet dog ‘Grammy’ sitting inside the Rolls-Royce.

Along with the photo, Ayyan Ali wrote, “Since childhood I always wished to own a Rolls Royce. MashaAllah Alhamdullillah here Im today ownin one”.

Ali thanked Allah Almighty and said, “Alhamdullillah ALLAH Almighty for what I was what I m & what I will be … I know it’s all gonna be only better and better for my this life & after life InshaAllah Ameen Ya Rabil Aalameen.”

At the end of her post, Ayyan said “who says dreams don’t come true if ones neeyat & heart is clean & someone is hard workin ALLAH Almighty grants everythin one can possibly imagine in her or his mind”.