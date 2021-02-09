Is Javed Afridi roping in Rihanna for Peshawar Zalmi anthem?

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi has sent the social media into a frenzy with a cryptic tweet. On Thursday, Afridi hinted at a possible collaboration with international icon Rihanna for the upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League.

Fans were quick to respond to Afridi’s tweet, which was followed by a big red question mark. While some couldn’t contain their excitement at the prospect of Zalmi anthem in Rihanna’s vocals, others didn’t think it was a good idea.

A user said having Rihanna sing the Zalmi anthem for be “great for Pakistan”.

However, a follower requested for Shakira instead, who has two FIFA World Cup anthems to her credit.

Another remarked the franchise should give the local artists a chance.

Rihanna stirred the internet this week with her tweet on the protesting Indian farmers. She has been accused of siding with the terrorists by none other than Kangana Ranaut and other Indian extremists, while others have praised her for raising her voice for the farmers.