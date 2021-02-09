Naseeruddin Shah bashes Bollywood stars for not supporting farmers’ protest

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has criticized actors for not raising their voice in support of ongoing farmers’ protest in India. The artist said, “In the end, you will not hear the words of your enemies but the silence of your friends. To say that it is not a matter of personal concern would not be right at all.” “If our farmers are sitting on protest in the bitter cold we cannot turn a blind eye to them. I am sure that the farmer protest will gain momentum and everyone will join in. This will definitely happen, he added.” Naseeruddin Shah further said, “Being silent is tantamount to supporting an oppressor. I believe this.”













