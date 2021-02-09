Frontline workers continue facing abuse amidst the Covid-19 pandemic

As the world celebrates and hails frontline workers for their relentless efforts and sacrifices, Pakistanis opt otherwise. The medical fraternity time and time again have complained about constant harassment, bullying and abuse by the nation. One questions…is the treatment really fair?

CoVid-19, the disease that is still beyond the grasp of the medical world has been known to be one of the fastest evolving diseases. With new strains, and new research releasing every day, researchers and the medical fraternity struggle to cope with ways to tackle the ailment. However, unlike the rest of the world, few Pakistanis have taken to social media complaining about ‘negligence’ on the part of frontline workers. Unfortunately, they have overlooked that fact that the same small medical fraternity has been working around the clock since early 2020, to fight a disease that has left the world bewildered. It seems unfair to expect all patients surviving considering the nature of the ailment, the volume of patients checking into hospitals every day and the scarce resources (human and medicinal) available to treat these patients.

Sharing the concerns of health workers across the country, Dr. Nashwa Ahmed from South City Hospital in a video message says, “this last week and the last month has been so troublesome whilst we’re getting all this appreciation from the government – getting prioritized, getting vaccinated, we’re facing constant harassment on social media. I recently came across a post in which some of our CoVid doctors were targeted. They were harassed, they were publicly crucified on social media. They were criticized for their clinical management, for their counselling, for their communication. Whilst it’s important to understand that the pandemic created an environment which is challenging for everyone.”

“It’s a huge challenge treating patients under huge protective gear, it’s a huge challenge communicating with families with constant rushes in ICUs, constant rushes in the wards. Patients being so sick, families being so worried, it’s a challenge to communicate with them effectively, properly and repeatedly. The healthcare system is so burdened. Each doctor is seeing so many patients…each nurse is overwhelmed. They’re here for endless hours. They’re sacrificing their families and they’re barely getting enough time to eat. With this, they’re dedicating maximum hours to patients and whatever is left, with the families of these patients. Despite that, they’re constantly harassed on social media, that they’re not managing effectively, they’re not communicating effectively. There will be problems in everything, everything is being challenged. The norms of healthcare practices are being challenged. The norms of communication are being challenged. I find that it’s unfair to stand these people up and to humiliate them in front of the public.”

“We’re dealing with an unknown disease with unknown challenges, unknown treatments. Everything is a question mark. There are just so many issues that are left unanswered. With all these challenges and constantly being bombarded with abuse, with harassment. I find this is incredibly unfair. It’s incredibly painful for a doctor or a nurse to have put in all the love, the care, the attention, the man hours, the sacrifice of their families and still be punished in such a horrific way.”

“It’s a shame. I wish this could end. The way the government is prioritizing us and putting us on the front line, I wish the public could finally see healthcare workers for what they are giving to the community. and how their families are sacrificing. Globally all healthcare workers are being paraded as warriors. Why not here? Why aren’t we being seen as giving a service to the community.”

“I understand that with CoVid, there is a death rate. There are people who unfortunately are not surviving. That is part of the disease. We do not have absolute control over the outcome of the disease. That’s not in our hands, it’s in the hands of God. New treatments are coming up every passing day, new researches are being released. The medical community is also constantly engaged in a cycle of learning, providing their patients, with up-to-date treatment. This cycle is going to continue until we have a complete understanding of the disease. It’s too soon for any solid answer for anything. My only request to the public is, to stand on this side and see the challenges that we’re facing. The sacrifices that we’re giving. It’s very important. We are giving our absolute 200% to make sure that the public is safe. The patients are getting the best up to date treatment recommended by guidelines. And we are doing our best to give maximum time to families whilst not sacrificing the time given to our patients. So please, everyone I urge you to be patient, be understanding. Try to see from our end and understand what we are going through. I promise you; we’re giving our 1000% to the patients. You just have to trust us as your healthcare provider.”

Sad and disappointing to learn that the country still chooses to abuse those who have even sacrificed their lives to ensure safety of the nation. Hoping this message will help stir some much-needed empathy.