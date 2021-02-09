Florists have never seen a February like this one

Deborah De La Flor has been a florist for over 40 years. She’s never experienced a February like this one. “At a time when someone is sending you an ‘I love you’ card, someone is sending an ‘I loved you’ card,” said De La Flor, who is preparing bouquets and cards for Valentine’s Day – the busiest and most profitable time of year for florists – while making sure other orders are filled for those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. De La Flor, 62, runs De La Flor Florist & Gardens near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Three thousand miles away in Los Angeles, flower seller Fernando Perata has helped over 100 families in the past two months who have lost a family member to the coronavirus. Many of the grieving families were long-time clients. “One day you see that client, the next day they are gone,” said Perata, 23. He described one mother who for years had been buying flowers for her children.













