Ghazala and Ana score victories in Royal Palm Women’s Golf

LAHORE: In the Royal Palm Women’s Golf Championship, participated by golfers of Lahore and contested at the Royal Palm Club Golf Course here Monday, the winning honours were shared by Ghazala Yasmin of Garrison Golf Club and Ana James Gill of Royal Palm. With the support of organisers like Minaa Zainab and backing by Royal Palm Club, exclusive women’s golf competitions are being held with uninterrupted regularity, making it possible for the eager and ardent ones to shape up their golf playing skills. And along with it, gaining competition experience that in the long run yields trouble free performances under battle oriented conditions. The championship was divided into three categories, one was for players who play to a handicap ranging between zero and fifteen, the second category was for those who play to a handicap of 16 to 24 and the third was for those who have a handicap between 25 and 36. This division facilitates the aspirants to compete in a congenial environment and opens up the possibility of emerging victorious and gradually feeling right minded about their progress.

The race for gross honours in the handicap category zero to 15 was an intense combat between Ghazala and Parkha Ijaz. And at the end of the eighteen holes hostility, Ghazala won first gross while Parkha had to be content with second gross prize. In the net section, it turned out to be a head to head trial between Ana James and highly talented Iman Ali Shah. Net honours went to Ana whereas Iman was the runner-up. There was also a match for juniors. The winner was Zoha Zeeshan ,second position went to Yasmeen Zaman and third to Aliha Amjad. At the conclusion of the championship, prizes were awarded to the victorious players by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh.

Results of other categories:

Handicap category 16-24: Shahnaz Moeen (gross first), Ayesha Moazzam (gross second) Shahzadi Gulfam (gross third). Net section: Shabana Waheed (net first), Shaheen Irfan (net second), Sana Zeeshan (net third).

Handicap category 25-36: Rabia Rashid (first gross), Maimoona Azam (second gross), Uzma Atif (third gross). Net section: Minaa Zainab (first net), Brig Nasira (second net), and Summar Nisar (third net).