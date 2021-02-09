Shakib Al Hasan to miss 2nd West Indies Test because of thigh injury

DHAKA: Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the second Test against West Indies, beginning in Dhaka on February 11, because of the left-thigh injury that kept him away from large chunks of the action during the first Test in Chattogram. According to a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) statement on Monday, the board’s medical team will continue to treat Shakib, who will, however, leave the team’s bio-security bubble for the time being. “After careful consideration it has been confirmed that he will not be available for the second Test,” read the BCB’s press statement. Shakib picked up the injury during the second day’s play in Chattogram, when he attempted to stop a ball off his own bowling with his foot. He continued to bowl for a while longer, but neither batted nor bowled after leaving the field later that afternoon. Bangladesh, who had a 171-run lead after the first-innings exchanges, eventually lost the Test by three wickets with debutant Kyle Mayers hitting a stunning 210 not out to take Windies to victory. Shakib had scored 68 in nearly four hours’ batting in the first innings.













