Lewis Hamilton signs new deal to chase eighth F1 title in 2021

LONDON: Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will chase a record eighth title with Mercedes this season after signing a new deal, the team said in a statement on Monday that ended any uncertainty about his immediate future. The 36-year-old Briton had been out of contract since the end of last year but the negotiations had turned into something of a saga, with questions raised about why it was taking so long. Mercedes said the new agreement, which referred only to 2021, included a joint commitment for greater diversity and inclusion. Hamilton, the sport’s only Black driver and its most successful racer, has used his platform and profile increasingly to push for equal opportunities and speak out against racial injustice. “I am excited to be heading into my ninth season with my Mercedes team mates,” he said. “Our team has achieved incredible things together and we look forward to building on our success even further.” Hamilton last year set up a commission to help increase the representation of Black people in British motorsport.













