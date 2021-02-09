Chip-in eagle helps Koepka rally to win Phoenix Open golf title

SCOTTSDALE: Brooks Koepka used a chip-in eagle at No. 17 on Sunday to rally from five shots back at the start of the final round and win his second career Waste Management Phoenix Open title at Scottsdale, Ariz. Koepka shot a 6-under-par 65 to finish at 19-under 265 and win by one shot over Xander Schauffele and South Korea’s Kyoung-Hoon Lee. Koepka, a four-time major winner who last won on the PGA Tour in 2019, chipped in from 29 yards away on the front-right of the green at 17 to vault him out of a tie atop the leaderboard with Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz and into sole possession of the top spot at 19 under. He added a par at 18 to seal the victory as he began to distance himself from hip and knee injuries that have plagued him going back to 2019. The eight-time winner on the PGA Tour won his first tournament at the 2015 Phoenix Open. The two-time U.S. Open and PGA Championship winner missed three consecutive cuts before arriving in Arizona. Ortiz, Jordan Spieth and 53-year-old Steve Stricker finished two shots back in a tie for fourth place at 17 under. Schauffele and Spieth started Sunday tied for the lead. A group of three finished in a tie for seventh place at 16 under, including Andrew Putnam, Matthew NeSmith and Scottie Scheffler. Schauffele moved to within one shot of Koepka’s lead with a birdie at 16, but found water with his tee shot at the short par-4 17th hole leading to a bogey that ended his chances at victory. He finished with a birdie at 18 for an even-par 71.













