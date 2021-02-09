Murray fumes, blames British tennis centre for Covid-19 case

ROME: Former world number one Andy Murray says he’s furious at missing the Australian Open and believes he became infected with Covid-19 at the National Tennis Centre in London. The three-time Grand Slam winner, a five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park, was unable to travel to Australia after recording a positive test over the Christmas period. Murray revealed he was “pretty ill” and had passed the virus onto his wife Kim and their three young children. “I was pissed off that I missed the tournament and wasn’t able to go to Australia from a personal perspective,” he told British media from Italy, where he is instead preparing for his return at a second-tier Challenger event. “But then the wider, more important point is that it’s not just about a tennis tournament when I am going back and giving the virus to all of my family and infecting them. I care about that a lot.” The former Wimbledon and US Open champion said he was convinced he picked up the virus at the National Tennis Centre, raising questions about Covid protocols at a facility where most of Britain’s elite tennis players trained during the pandemic. “I couldn’t pick it up anywhere else because I hadn’t left my house or the NTC for 10 weeks, and then there were some positive cases there,” said Murray. “I certainly couldn’t have picked it up from my family because they were all negative.”













