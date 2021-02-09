KSE-100: Stocks lose ground to profit-taking, index sheds 183 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a volatile trading activity on the first trading day of the week, as benchmark KSE-100 lost 183 points by the closing bell to clock at 46,721 index level.

On Monday, the index witnessed strong start right,after the opening bell and accumulated 168.37 points to touch an intra- day high at 47,074.16 index level. However, failing to sustain the momentum the index lost its way to selling pressure due to profit-booking and shed 246.55 points to touch an intra-day low at 46,659.24 index level .

During the session major advances were made in Exploration & Production sector owing to surge in global crude oil prices on the back of improving market fundamentals and a general risk-on market sentiment. On Monday,US benchmark WTI Crude was trading at $57.75/ barrel, and international benchmark Brent Crude was trading at $60.19/barrel.

However, the gains were revered due to profit taking across the board, mainly banking, exploration & production, cement and fertilizer sectors. However, buying activity in power, refinery and oil & gas marketing sectors pared some losses to the index, following conclusion of IPPs agreement with the government on power tariff as well resolution of circular debt.”

The volume at Kse-100 declined from 238.32 million shares recorded in the previous session, to 189.86million shares, while the all-share volume also slightly diminished from440.28 million shares in the previous sessionto 428.63million shares. The Market Cap decreased by Rs.45.88 Billion, the total value traded decreased by 4.24 Billion to Rs.22.18 Billion.

The volume chart was led by Worldcall Telecom Limited, Telecard Limited and TRG Pakistan Limited. The scrips exchanged 52.91 million, 35.63 million and 33.18 million shares, respectively.

According to the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited foreign investors were net sellers of worth $1.36million worth of shares. Among local investors, Banks led the selling chart which offloaded 4.66 million worth of equities, however, Companies, Brokers, Insurance Companies, mopped up $3.19 million, $2.06 million, $1.07 million worth of equities.

Sectors that dented the index were Fertilizer with 102 points, Commercial Banks with 53 points, Cement with 53 points, Chemical with 27 points and Investment Banks with 22 points. Among the scrip, the most points taken off the index was by Engro Corporation Limited which stripped the index of 45 points followed by Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited with 26 points, Habib Bank Limited with 22 points, Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited with 21 points and Engro Fertilizers Limited with 19 points.

However, sectors that continued to weigh up the index were Technology & Communication with 99 points, Oil & Gas Exploration Companies with 53 points, Engineering with 7 points, Cable & Electrical Goods with 4 points and Refinery with 3 points. Among the scrips, the most points added to the index was by TRG Pakistan Limited which contributed 92 points followed by Pakistan Oilfields Limited with 29 points, MARI Petroleum Limited with 16 points, Systems Limited with 9 points and Oil & Gas Development Company Limited with 8 points.