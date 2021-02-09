Exports increase by 5.53% in seven months of current fiscal

The exports from the country increased by 5.53 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Monday.

The exports from the country during July-January (2020-21) were recorded at $14.242 billion against the exports of $13.496 billion during July-January (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data.

The imports into the country during the period under review also increased by 6.92 percent by growing from $27.316 billion last year to $29.205 billion during the first seven months of current fiscal year.

Based on the figures, the country’s trade deficit increased by 8.27 percent during the first seven months compared to the corresponding period of last year. The trade deficit during the first seven months of the current fiscal year was recorded at $14.963 billion against the deficit of $13.820 billion last year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports from the country increased by 8.11 percent during the month of January 2021 as compared to the exports of January 2020. The exports during January 2021 were recorded at $2.132 billion against the exports of $1.972 billion in January 2020, the data revealed.

The imports into the country also increased from $4.121 billion in January 2020 to $4.733 billion in January 2021, showing growth of 14.85 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country decreased by 9.89 percent during January 2021 when compared to the exports of $2.366 billion in December 2020.

Likewise the imports into the country also decreased by 5.43 percent in January 2021 when compared to the imports of $5.005 billion in December 2020, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, the country’s services exports during the first half of the current fiscal year increased by 0.31 percent from $2.835 billion last year to $2.844 billion. Likewise, the services imports also declined by 15.68 percent from $4.532 billion during first six months of last fiscal year to $3.821 billion during the corresponding period of current fiscal year..

Based on the figures, the services trade deficit witnessed sharp decline of 42.41 percent by falling from $1.696 billion last year to $0.977 billion during the current year.

Company incorporation:

The SECP’s newly established Business Center recorded 24% growth in incorporation of new companies, by registering 837 new companies in January 2021. It is the highest ever incorporations by a single Company Registration Office (CRO).

The SECP Business Center in Islamabad is a well-equipped office to promptly process applications for incorporation of companies. It has improved the overall user experience with a perspective of providing ease of doing business in Pakistan.

During the month of January, the SECP registered 2,201 new companies, raising the total number of registered companies to 134,797. Out of new incorporations, 98% companies were registered online and around 30% applicant’s completed incorporation process in same day. Around 69 % companies were registered as private limited companies, while around 28 % were registered as single member companies. 3% were registered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, foreign companies and Limited Liability Partnership (LLP). During the month 66 foreign users completed registration from overseas.

Top 5 sectors in the month of January 2021 include the trading sector with 314 incorporations, information technology with 269, construction 227, services and allied 188, and E-commerce with 79, while 1124 companies were registered in other sectors. Foreign investment has been reported in 44 new companies, from, China, Malaysia, Sweden, South Africa, Norway, Netherlands, Turkey, the UK and the US.

The highest numbers of companies were registered at Business Center Islamabad, followed by 623 and 319 companies registered in CRO Lahore and Karachi respectively. The CROs in Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Quetta, and Sukkur registered, 156, 122, 56, 53, 22 and 13 companies respectively.