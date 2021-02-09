Descon conducts 2nd marketing and sales conference for 20-21

Descon Engineering Limited conducted its annual marketing and sales conference to discuss the performance for the second quarter of the year 20-21 on 3rd February. The conference featured sessions led by senior representatives along with industry-specific segments, recognizing the best performances for the quarter along with strategic planning for the future.

The conference served to put forward marketing and sales segment-specific insights, customer perspectives, and collaborative discussions to access important tactical strategies for improved performance in the industry.

Taimur Saeed, President Marketing & Sales said, “The objective behind the sales and marketing conference was to bring new goals and strategies in synergy with all the teams. We require unlimited support from the team to excel in the diverse tasks at Descon. Together with support from the entire team, we can focus more on the strategy and excellence in execution”. Reiterating the importance of planning, Taimur stated, “The past few challenging months have triggered unprecedented disturbance, impacting companies across the globe. It’s time to learn from the past and navigate some strategic plans for the future to conduct smooth operations even if challenges arise”. Descon conducted the conference to reinforce the organization’s culture and deepen the staff’s ties to both the company and each other while focusing on operational excellence.