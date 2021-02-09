FPCCI urges FBR chairman to establish help desk in Karachi

President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo has urged Chairman FBR to set up FBR Help Desk at Federation House Karachi. In a statement, FPCCI president said that the FPCCI being the apex national body representing entire trade, Industry, services sectors and receives lot of complaints and issues regarding tax facilitations. The FPCCI members in their individual capacity as well as through this platform launch their complaint, issues, however due to weak, lack of communication the businessmen suffer a lot, hence, it’s very needful to establish “FBR Help Desk” at Federation House Karachi Nasser Hyatt Maggo further said that FPCCI sent a letter to Chairman FBR Muhammad Javed Ghani on January 14, 2021for establishing help desk to address the growing problems and increasing grievances of the business community regarding taxes. letters of reminder were also sent on January 21 and on February 3, 2021, but unfortunately Chairman FBR did not consider it appropriate to reply to any letter. This raises serious concerns in the business community and the question is, FBR was avoiding timely steps to facilitate traders and address their issues on a priority basis, which is beyond comprehension.













