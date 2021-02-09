Rs1.3m to be spent for rehabilitation of infrastructure in industrial zones: Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved Rs 1.30 billion for rehabilitation of infrastructure in industrial zones as the recent rains have affected the industrial zones ‘ s infrastructure badly. Talking to media here on Monday, he said that despite limited financial resources, work was underway on 90 development schemes in industrial zones. He said that improving the infrastructure in the industrial zones is essential for industrial development in the province. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that it is a fact that over-staff recruitment in the SITE department is a big issue and timely payment of salaries was a problem. Now salaries are being paid on time in the site department. He said that factory owners should also cooperate with Sindh government. The factory owners should not allow encroachments in their respective zones and should help the provincial government in development works.













