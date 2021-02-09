Brent hits $60 as supply cuts and stimulus hopes boost prices

Oil prices rose on Monday to their highest in just over a year, with Brent nudging past $60 a barrel, boosted by supply cuts among key producers and hopes for further US economic stimulus measures that can boost demand. Brent was up 71 cents, or 1.2%, at $60.05 a barrel by 0943 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate rose 64 cents, or 1.1%, to $57.49 a barrel. Both contracts were at their highest levels since January 2020.

“Oil prices are back close to pre-pandemic levels,” said Norbert Rücker, analyst at Swiss bank Julius Baer.

“Support seems robust and the narrative sees the oil market swiftly burning through the remaining crisis-surplus, potentially running into tightness later this year,” he added.

The oil market continues to tighten? ?with deeper cuts from Saudi Arabia who pledged extra supply cuts in February and March on the back of reductions by other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.