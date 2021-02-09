No NRO to looters come what may, reiterates PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reiterated his stance on ‘NRO’ to the opposition leaders, arguing that how it is possible to let the people involved in petty crimes rot in jail and spare the looters of billions of rupees.

Terming rule of law as the basic principle of State of Madina, the prime minister said the third world countries are suffering for having discriminatory laws for the poor and the rich. “The leaders from the third world countries launder around $1,000 billion annually,” he told a conference here.

The prime minister said in its mission, the government is facing difficulty to sensitize people for differentiating between good and bad as lack of this attribute can lead to downfall of any nation. He pointed out that some eight to nine TV anchors recently moved the court to seek permission for airing the speech of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif who has been convicted for stealing billions of rupees of public money. “Had it happened in any western country, such an individual would not have been even acceptable in any gathering what to talk of appearing on television channels,” he remarked.

He said the society will change when SHO or patwari is afraid of societal embarrassment on account of taking bribe. Calling for campaign to propagate corruption as an evil, the prime minister said the religious scholars should also make it part of their sermons. He sought uelma’s support to develop Pakistan on the model of Riasat-e-Madinah and urged them apprise people of its golden principles including unity, truth and cleanliness. “Imran Khan can do nothing alone unless, we all put in collective efforts,” he said.