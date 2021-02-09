COAS Bajwa praises army’s strategies to tackle challenges

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday praised army officials for their planning in tackling challenges, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. The army chief expressed his views during a visit to the Kharian Garrison, where he overviewed war games organised by the forces. According to ISPR, the army chief lauded the operational readiness of the military officials.

The army chief also praised the officers for their commitment to defend the motherland from conventional and unconventional threats.