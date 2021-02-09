Three MNAs served show-cause notices after ruckus in Lower House

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Monday issued show-cause notices to three members regarding their involvement in the “unpleasant incident” that took place during parliamentary proceedings on February 4. According to reports, the show-cause notices have been served on PPP’s Naveed Qamar, PML-N’s Hamid Hameed, and PTI’s Attaullah Khan. In the show-cause notice, the speaker asked the said members to explain their conduct during the February 4 parliamentary session, sources said.Per the notice, if the members fail to provide a satisfactory response in relation to their behaviour, strict action would be taken against them. According to reports, PPP’s Naveed Qamar was served the show-cause notice after a video of him surfaced in which he could be seen throwing a microphone at the deputy speaker.Last week, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser had warned of “strict action” against anyone found involved in the ruckus that occurred during the session.













