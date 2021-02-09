Foreign elements patronising terrorism in Pakistan using Afghan land: FM

Shah Mahmood QureshiA day after the United Nations said that Afghanistan continues to serve as a sanctuary for terror groups including the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that certain foreign elements are patronising terrorism in Pakistan by using the Afghan land.

The 27th report of the UN’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team stated that the TTP was reported to have overseen a reunification of splinter groups in Afghanistan.

According to the document, this reunion of terror groups was moderated by al Qaeda and was expected to increase the threat to Afghanistan, Pakistan and the region.

In statement on Monday, FM Qureshi said the UN’s monitoring team report has vindicated the stance of Pakistan. “The EU DisinfoLab has totally exposed India.”

He said the alliance of opposition parties should keep the interests of Pakistan supreme. “Elements trying to stoke anarchy in the country are actually not serving the interests of Pakistan,” he added.

The foreign minister further said that slandering the institutions on the basis of mere speculations amounts to damaging the country’s interests and narrative.

The UN report revealed five entities pledged alliance to TTP in July and August, including the Shehryar Mehsud group, Jamaatul-Ahrar, Hizb-ul-Ahrar, the Amjad Farooqi group and the Usman Saifullah group (formerly known as Lashkar-e- Jhangvi).

According to the document, the reunification of these terror groups in Afghanistan has amplified the strength of TTP and resulted in a sharp increase in attacks in the region. It blamed the TTP for more than 100 cross-border attacks between July and October last year.