‘Formation of Indian Cyber Force conspiracy to imprison Kashmiris’

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has termed the establishment of Indian Cyber Force to spy on Kashmiris as violation of basic Human rights and said that it was another conspiracy to imprison innocent Kashmiris by declaring them suspicious.

In a statement issued from Governor House on Monday, he said that more than 161,000 innocent Kashmiris are already in the illegal custody of Indian forces. Terrorist Narendra Modi has already made Kashmir the largest prison of the world. The indifference of international bodies including the United Nations on Indian crimes is also injustice. The world should take notice of these crimes of India and the Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that more than 900,000 Indian troops, despite their inhumane atrocities, could not demoralize Kashmiris and they are still fighting for their independence with unflinching determination. Indian crimes are increasing day by day and basic Human rights are being violated in Kashmir, he added.

He said that the world must take notice of India’s plan to relegate Kashmiris into a minority by settling RSS Hindus in Kashmir. The time has come for the Muslim Ummah to take notice of such crimes of India instead of playing the role of the silent spectator. Punjab Governor said that more than one lac innocent Kashmiris are already in the custody of Indian forces and now even more Kashmiris will be targeted by Indian cyber force in Kashmir. This is a great act of cruelty against which all Human rights activists should raise their voice. Settlement of Kashmir issue is sine quo non for regional peace, he maintained.