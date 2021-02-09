SSRL’s new office inaugurated at THF

The Thar Coal Block-1 project, which is an important part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is making rapid progress despite all odds, says a top official.

At the office relocation ceremony of Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL), Li Jigen, Chief Operating Officer of SSRL, a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, said that despite the Covid-19pandemic and other obstacles, the mega project in Thar has picked up pace in recent times.

Tariq Shah, Sindh Energy Secretary, Meng Donghai, CEO of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Co and Li Jigen, inaugurated SSRL’s new office at The Harbour Front.

Tariq Shah lauded the progress made in the Thar Block-1 project which comprises a 7.8-million-tonne-per-annum (Mtpa) open-pit coal mine and installation of a 1.3 GW ultra-super critical coal-fired power plant.

Almost 40 percent of work related to coal mining has been completed while construction work is also in progress on the power plant. Mining work would be completed by the end of 2021 and the first unit of the power plant would also start working from 2022. The entire project would be completed by 2023.