Govt’s resolve for resolution of Kashmir dispute stronger than ever: PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing Central Vice President Khyber Pakhtunkwa Neelum Khan Toru has said that resolve of Pakistan on Kashmir is now stronger than ever and it will only be strengthened in future till people of Indian occupied Kashmir are free and united with the people of Azad Kashmir. She praised the efforts of PTI government and PM Imran Khan for strongly advocating for Kashmir cause at every relative forum. She said that it was due to tireless efforts of PM that New York Assembly passed the resolution to observe the February 5 as Kashmir-American Day. She stated that Indian sponsored propaganda against Pakistan has been exposed by EU DisinfoLab, and the day is not far that India’s campaign and Pakistan and its heinous crimes in Indian occupied Kashmir will be exposed too. She quoted the report published in 2009 by International People’s Tribunal on Human Rights and Justice in Kashmir which identified 2,700 unmarked mass graves containing 2,943 bodies of Kashmiri people across 55 villages in three districts Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara.













