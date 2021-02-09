PTI MPAs file resolution in Sindh Assembly over Covid vaccine misuse

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of Sindh Assembly on Monday submitted a resolution in the provincial assembly on misuse of Covid vaccine.

Parliamentary Leader Bilal Ghaffar has submitted a resolution on the issue. In the text of the contract, the members took a stand and wrote that the vaccine issued for health workers was misused by the Sindh government. The vaccine was given to the relatives of former governor Muhammad Zubair.

The PTI Parliamentary Leader addressed a press conference in Sindh Assembly flanked by MPA Arslan Taj, Raja Azhar, Adeel Ahmed, Sidra Imran, Rabia Azfar Nizami, Jamal Siddiqui, Shahnawaz Jadoon and Abbas Jaffery.

Bilal Ghaffar said that the main issue at present is the corona vaccine drive of Sindh government. Corona vaccine is being given to VIPs and loved ones instead of health workers we are strongly condemns for the move of Sindh government.