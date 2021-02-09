Drug peddler held

Swat police, here on Monday, conducted a raid and ceased huge and a cache of liquor from a house in Matta tehsil of Swat. According to the Matta police statement, the police raided a factory at Balasoor in the area of Matta tehsil and confiscated more than 200 liters liquor from a man identified as Fazal Khaliq. “A total of 212 liter liquor have been taken into custody by the police and also the man, Fazal Khaliq, has been arrested,” the statement reads. It further stated Fazal Khaliq was distilling liquor secretly at animal’s barn in his house. Zar Badshah, Superintendent Police, said, the police conducted the raid on a tip off and following which they arrested Fazal Khaliq, confiscated the liquor and other materials used in the liquor distillation process.













