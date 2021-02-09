DIG hosts 27th LADIESFUND Power Lunch at National SSU Headquarters

DIG Police Maqsood Ahmed TI, PSP, generously hosted the 27th LADIESFUND Power Lunch at the National SSU Headquarters where he invited a delegation of LADIESFUND members, donors and Educate a Girl scholarship girls to be his guests to tour the facility, learn self defence, learn firearm safety and shooting and have a delicious lunch. Each delegate was also certified by SSU.

“We are humbled to have been invited by DIG Police Maqsood Ahmed to SSU national headquarters to experience a day full of confidence-building, self-defense training as well as interaction with key members of SSU including 200 female commandos, stated Tara Uzra Dawood, LADIESFUND President.

“We have invited you all here free of charge as part of our CSR,” explained the DIG, who took out a generous amount of time to interact with and meet with this all female delegation.

“This day has changed our impression of the police, said Syeda Raafia Mamujee.

“We really appreciate the access to the SSU commandos and all the time they have spent with us,” said Shazia Farooqui.