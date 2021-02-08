Vaccine for the wealthy

Pictures of former Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair’s daughter and son-in-law getting vaccinated in Karachi have added another layer to a widely-perceived image of a VIP path out of a pandemic. As a poem published at the height of the virus crisis highlighted, we “are in the same storm, but not in the same boat.”

While the PML-N leader has distanced himself from the scandal, he can do little to deny the fact that his family members have skipped the vaccine line. This blatant misstep (some would even say, downright selfishness) on their part would directly feed into public distrust about our health care system. When the state had already put its foot down on prioritising those fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus catastrophe, why on earth would the provincial government allow anyone (no matter how rich, famous or powerful their “friends” may be) to receive a chance that is unavailable to other Pakistanis. The ruling PTI has jumped to the occasion; unleashing valid criticism on not just Zubair but also Sindh government. National Command and Operations Centre Chief, Asad Umar, took to Twitter to note that his team has firmly asked provincial representatives to ensure that the vaccine is only given to healthcare workers.” Meanwhile PM’s Special Assistant on Political Communications, Shahbaz Gill, questioned whether the “mafia that had done the most politicking over coronavirus (was) still more worried about the elite rather than front line health workers.” Sindh Health Department has already issued the suspension letter of the said facility’s Deputy District Officer but no action has yet been taken against those flouting the SOPs. The public shame of being caught should have acted as an effective deterrent, but since the malfeasants were confident enough to post their wrongdoing on social media, stricter measures (even prosecution, if needed) should be worked upon to ensure vaccine doses are directed to frontline medical workers.

Essential workers have been prioritised to give a fighting chance to those serving critical purposes against the pandemic. These courageous workers have been risking their lives for the past year to save ours. It is high time that we commend them for their dedicated fight and protect them in a manner that recognises their risks. Nevertheless, the wealthy scrambling for the vaccine is not just a local phenomenon. First, there were the rich nations hoarding vaccine supplies in the name of nationalism. Countries like Canada were castigated for purchasing enough doses to vaccinate its population five times. There was a global outcry against wealth inequality dictating access to lifelines during such crucial times. Now that we finally have our hands on vaccines, the debate has shifted to those with supposed privilege. The US media is actively pursuing executives seeking special permission to get their workers “essential” status. Some even raised eyebrows when vaccine-manufacturer Moderna announced to set some of its stock aside for its workforce. Indian administration is supposedly carrying out a strict immunization drive that has no empty slots for the VIP culture.

Pakistan should also employ similar zero tolerance for any special requests. Intense media and political scrutiny should be made use of to ensure that anyone thinks twice before finagling vaccine access. Naming and shaming line-cutters publicly might do the trick. After all, no one would wish to be recorded as akin to the man who elbowed through the women and children to jump on the Titanic lifeboat. *