PHMA expresses full solidarity for Kashmiri people’s struggle

The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) on Sunday expressed full solidarity and support to the valiant struggle of the Kashmiri people, who have been resisting repression with their determination for a long time.

PHMA zonal chairman Faisal Mahboob Sheikh and chief coordinator Adil Butt, expressing complete solidarity with the peaceful Kashmiris, has said the entire business community was fully supporting them and their cause of independence. Faisal Mahboob Sheikh said India is facing unprecedented diplomatic humiliation which is a victory for Pakistan. He noted that Modi’s all nefarious moves have initiated the process of disintegration of a divided country while tensions with Pakistan will destroy its economy and credibility. He also expressed appreciation to all other Parliamentarians, Civil Society, Intelligentsia, Media, Human Rights organizations, all over the world, who support the just and heroic struggle of the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The business community will continue to provide with every kind of support to the Kashmiri people and will not leave them alone in their struggle, he added. He said that Pakistan will extend every kind of support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir at every forum, reiterating that the Kashmiris would continue their struggle till the achievement of the goal of freedom.

PHMA chief coordinator Adil Butt condemned the illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir by India, with the aim to change the demography of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as part of their fascist and racist agenda. He said that annexation is an attempt to undermine the United Nations Charter, International Law and relevant UN Security Council Resolutions which seek the inalienable right of self-determination for the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In pursuance of his fascist and racist agenda which is inspired by Nazi Germany, since this fascist mindset and practices are similar, the regime of Modi is committing another grave crime against humanity by turning occupied Kashmir into the world’s biggest and most brutal concentration camp, with imposing curfew and it’s completed lock-down, closing of all communications, with thousands Kashmiris arrested, kidnapped, maimed or martyred or raped.

Adil Butt also welcomed the UN Security Council of commitment to UNSC Resolutions on Kashmir. “PHMA would like to express appreciation of the positions taken by our friends like China, Turkey and Iran, whose governments have also announced their support of Kashmiri people,” he said.

He said that the international community must hold India accountable for its human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He appreciated the government to register strong protests over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control, killing and seriously injuring several innocent civilians.

Expressing solidarity with the armed forces, struggling against terrorism, he said that operations of Pak Army and security forces against terrorism have made the situation stable in the country. He lauded the efforts of the law enforcement agencies and paid tributes to security personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

“The PHMA pays tribute to the security forces, who laid down their lives to thwart all kinds of terrorist attacks and the whole trade and industry is proud of its security personnel, who bravely fought off militants to avert massive casualties.”