PSO, IBA join hands to help needy students financially

Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the nation’s most progressive energy company and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) – Pakistan’s leading business school, have joined hands through the PSO CSR Trust to help talented students from underprivileged backgrounds pursue their educational aspirations. Managing Director & CEO of PSO, Syed Muhammad Taha presented the cheque sponsoring the higher education of five students to Malahat Awan, Director Alumni, Corporate Relations and Communications, IBA Karachi during a ceremony held at PSO’s head office in Karachi. The agreement was signed by Chairperson PSO Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Trust, Babar H Chaudhry, and Executive Director IBA, Dr Syed Akbar Zaidi. Managing Director PSO, Syed Muhammad Taha said on the occasion that Pakistan State Oil is committed to playing an active role in supporting and working with its stakeholders for sustainable community and social development of Pakistan. “With our talented team and national standing as Pakistan’s leading oil marketing company, we aim to help drive creation of shared economic and social value across Pakistan,” he added.













