Decline in Covid cases, vaccine rollout may keep PSX positive

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is likely to stay green during the next week as Covid-19 cases in the country are on decline as well as vaccination drive is underway across the country.

Analysts at Arif Habib Limited predicted that the market will continue trading in the green. The Covid-19 cases have seen a further decline with infection ratios coming down to below 4 percent this week.

According to the analysts, the result season is always considered as positive for stock exchanges and the ongoing bull-run is likely to continue as crude prices have reached a year-high this week. Cyclical stocks – shares whose price is affected by macroeconomic or systematic changes in the overall economy – are expected to continue being in the limelight while recent rise in oil prices may continue to attract attention in E&P scrips.

The benchmark KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange is currently trading at a PER of 7.6x (2021) compared to Asia Pac regional average of 17.1x and while offering DY of 6.3 percent versus 2.6 percent offered by the region.

The domestic bourse continued its ascent this week, closing at 46,906 points (+520 points week-on-week), a 3.5-year high. Rally in the equity market has continued with investors celebrating the start of the vaccination drive across the country. Moreover, with the onset of the result season, corporate earnings are showing and are expected to continue showing a strong momentum particularly amongst cyclicals.

This week agreements were also initiated between independent power producers (IPPs) and Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) attracting bulls once again to the power sector while jump in oil prices (Arab Light is up 4.6 percent WoW) kept E&P scrips in the green as well.

Sector-wise positive contributions came from oil & gas exploration companies (334 points), power generation & distribution (101 points), and fertilizer (90 points). The sectors that contributed negatively remained technology and communication (94 points), engineering (59 points) and commercial banks (45 points).

Top scrip-wise contributors were MARI (147 points), OGDC (93 points), and HUBC (78 points) while laggards included TRG (130 points), HBL (46 points), and INIL (38 points).

Foreign selling continued this week clocking in at US $2.7 million compared to a net sell of US $9.1 million last week. Selling was witnessed in cement ($2 million) and technology and communication ($0.5 million).

On the domestic front, major buying was reported by individuals ($9.5 million) and companies ($6.6 million). Average volumes arrived at 554 million shares (down by 18 percent week-on-week) while average value traded settled at $171 million (up by 1.2 percent week-on-week).

It is pertinent to mention here that oil prices climbed to their highest levels in a year on Friday amid continuous commitment of producers to hold back crude supply and positive signs of global economic growth. According to the latest data, OPEC+ is cutting crude output in line with its commitments. The implementation of the output curbs among the OPEC members was at 103 percent, while it reached 93 percent for non-OPEC partners, including Russia and Kazakhstan, last month, according to preliminary compliance data. Markets were encouraged by stronger-than-expected orders for US goods in December, pointing to strength in manufacturing, and hopes for swift approval by lawmakers of President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan.