Couturiers put their best foot forward during BCW 2021

Hum Network’s Bridal Couture Week braved the tense climate of the ongoing pandemic and held a three-day fashion week to mark 10 years of the platform. A total of 23 bridal segments were held, where the designers showcased the latest trends in fashion and wedding wear — hair, makeup and garments. Considering how one full year has been spent devoid of any fashion week with many couturiers complaining about lack of sales and plunging clientele, the participation was full and whole hearted by all those who were a part of it. After all, BCW, that is later televised also, is known for giving both prospective clients and designers a chance to connect and buy and sell. Seeing the enthusiasm of so many designers, both up and coming and the well-established, the platform gave an opportunity to all those who were interested, especially paving way and prioritizing the newer ones who rely upon BCW to propel them towards prominence and be able to make their presence felt. That is why, many new names were seen on the lineup list.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday were the days of the bridal week, where the platform did not compromise on the grandeur, opulence and festivity for which it is known for. Keeping that in mind, stringent SOPs were followed and ensured, which included wearing masks, distribution of hand sanitisers and a four-feet wide gap between seating. The invites were limited, guests were selective and security was intact.

As mentioned earlier, eager and excited newer/debuting designers did get an opportunity with BCW this year, however, one wondered if they put their best foot forward with the designs, or did they just rely upon stellar showstoppers to save the day.

Some wowed us completely, some depressed us entirely but mostly, we were impressed by some of the key features of the show that we will mention as the story continues.

HITS

One wouldn’t say there was a best collection of the night, or someone who impressed us the most and wowed one completely, but yes, there were some memorable outfits that showed how much that particular designer had worked on it. Haris Shakeel’s pink and gold bridal stood out for us because of its simplicity, beautiful colour and plain cuts. It was a knee-length shirt with embroidered sleeves and a beautiful lehnga and net duppata. It had a beautiful pink and yellow pouch and the jewellery was also kept simple and basic and so was hair and makeup. Karishmash by Ahson Shoaib’s collection had one particular outfit that stayed with us. It was a pink, gold and silver bridal that had a modern touch to it. We loved the chic look with a sleeveless choli and intricately embroidered lehnga and duppata. The makeup gave a fresh and plain look. On the final day, Ali Xeeshan put forth many memorable and beautiful outfits but the one that especially caught our eye was a beige striped quarter sleeved choli paired with a striped and embroidered lehnga. There wasn’t too much happening and the simplicity of it impressed us. It was the kind of outfit that one could carry to any bridal function without having to worry about being over or under dressed. The versatility was the magic of it.

MISSES

The beautiful and charming actress Sarah Khan who looks stunning whatever she wears showstopped for Madeeha Shoaib. It was a peach and silver bridal with untidy embroidery and patchwork on the front, confusing one what the design actually was. It was a gown paired with a more unimpressive duppata shawl that made the outfit appear ugly with someone even as pretty as Sarah Khan failing to save it. Kashee’s showstopper Fiza Ali wore a maroon and gold bridal that looked like a velvet blanket which had been hiding in our closet the one we forgot to throw out. Nisa Hussain’s black nighty with a net poncho needs to be deleted from the collection immediately.

EVENTS THAT MADE BCW 2021 STAND OUT FOR US

Actress Maya Ali as Pantene’s ambassador walking the ramp for the hair show was one of the highlights for us. She could not look more perfect with that poise, grace and beauty with which she walked the ramp, looking stunning in a white dress, confident to the core, wearing her long tresses like a queen. She could’ve just stood there for hours and we wouldn’t have minded. Imran Ashraf and Yumna Zaidi showstopping for Umsha by Uzma Babar was a moment to behold. Imran Ashraf has to be the best showstopper ever to have walked the ramp for BCW. He walked with grace, smiled humbly at the audience, held hands with his colleague and engaged with the cheering fans by a heartfelt gesture of the hand. The chemistry between them was undeniable. Best showstopper moment of BCW. As for the final day, the song of the year dance performance by Amar Khan and Hammad Shoaib was super impressive filled with energy and enthusiasm. It was a nice song with both the performers’ coordinated steps and moves engaging the audience. Reminded us of the time when BCW used to hold dance performances quite often.