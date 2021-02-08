Azaan Sami Khan releases teaser and poster for upcoming debut single ‘Main Tera’

Azaan Sami Khan released a teaser video and poster for the title track of his upcoming album, Main Tera. The brief preview features a snippet from the song, and stars Azaan Sami Khan and a fresh face as the female lead, ending with the release date which is February 10, 2021.

Although much isn’t revealed about the upcoming music video, it gives off nostalgic romantic vibes as we see Azaan Sami Khan stealing glances with the potential love interest

Although much isn’t revealed about the upcoming music video, it gives off nostalgic romantic vibes as we see Azaan Sami Khan stealing glances with the potential love interest. As we see her opening the door for him, we’re left to wonder what exactly the status of their relationship is and how their meet-cute will progress. Earlier this week, Azaan Sami Khan announced his debut album by sharing a cover and the tracklist on his Instagram. The album is a personal venture for the composer who has previously worked on producing music for Pakistan’s top-grossing films of the recent times.

The album Main Tera will be released under the banner of HUM Music, the singles of which will be released gradually throughout the year on all Hum Network Platforms. Watch the teaser on Azaan Sami Khan’s Instagram, and keep an eye out for more updates.