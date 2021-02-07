Steel Mill workers end sit in on the appeal of Sindh Info Minister

Steel Mill Sacked workers ended their sit in infront of CEO Steel Mill residence on the request of Sindh Minister for Information & Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah who visited them for solidarity on Sunday . The Provincial Minister also attended the funeral prayers of Steel Mill worker Sher Muhammad who died last night at sit in.

Talking to protesting workers and media person Syed Nasir Hussain Shah requested the protesting workers to end their sit in and vowed to extend legal, constitutional and moral assistance to workers movement. The Provincial Minister advised sit in participant not to rely on insensitive PTI rulers adding that their sit in had no effect on the U turn champions. “ PTI had not sacked workers forcibly who had given their whole lives serving the mill , if they have any sympathy with the workers,’ the minister said and recalled that before coming to government PTI had made commitment with steel mill workers for running the mill and promised not to sack any workes but after coming into power, they had taken usual u turn on their stance on steel mill issue also.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah added that Sindh government was standing with workers in their legitimate struggle and from day one ,Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had instructed Sindh government to extend every possible support to sacked steel mill workers.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that Chief Minster Sindh constituted a committee comprised of him and Minister Labour Saeed Ghani , Advisor Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab , Special Assistant to CM Sindh Waqar Mehdi and others. He told the workers that Sindh government had written a letter to federal government for seeking control of steel mill and added that they were also sending the reminder on the issue in form of an other letter.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Sindh Assembly had also passed resolution on the steel mill matter. The Sindh Chief Minister had got included the issue of steel mill in the agenda of Council of Common Interest (CCI). The Provincial Minister said that we will do whatever is in the authority of Sindh government. “We are with the workers and will never allow any atrocities to take place against,” he said.

He said that their first priority was to make the steel mill functional as the first beneficiary of running the steel mill would be the people working there.

Responding to a question, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that action was being taken for removal of the encroachments on the orders of the Supreme Court. He said that operation against encroachment was continued in all districts of Karachi division including district East, West and Malir and so far more than four thousand acres of valuable land has been vacated. He said 1200 acres of land have been retrieved in Malir district only and its report has also been submitted to the Supreme Court.

He explained that if anyone had a stay order of court, no action would have been taken against him and added the Chief Justice of Pakistan had canceled many stay orders. He said the land was leased for 30 years for dairy, poultry and agriculture farming. But big constructions were made illegally and commercial activities were continued

Reply on recruitment test for Malir Development Authority, he said that the people working in the authority were removed on the orders of the court and test was also conducted for new recruitment on the orders of the court. “We have received a lot of complaints about the recruitment test. We are checking to find a legal way out,” he said and added that If these complaints were true, the test results would be canceled and new recruitment test would be announced.