Govt set to improve living standard in far-flung areas: Kamal

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that the provincial government is utilising all available resources to improve the living standard of people, especially in far-flung areas of the province.

The chief minister said this while inaugurating phase one of the Zhob Mir Ali Khel Road in Sherani, a district of Zhob division, on Sunday. During his visit, Jam Kamal also laid the foundation stone of phase-II of 75km long Zhob Mir Ali Khel Road.

The chief minister said that construction of this road will provide easy access to districts Zhob and Sherani to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. He said the present government has started projects in all the districts of the province and the completion of which would not only benefit the common man but also bring development and prosperity in the areas. He said the road network is being laid in every district and record development projects are being undertaken.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner District Sherani briefed the chief minister about the Sherani Town project.

Earlier on Wednesday, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan stressed the need to form an effective mechanism to follow up the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. The chief minister said this during a meeting with CPEC Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

The progress on CPEC-related projects and some other issues of mutual interest came under discussion in the meeting.

The chief minister said that provision of employment opportunities to the youth of the province in CPEC projects should be ensured.

Talking on the occasion, Bajwa said that the CPEC project has significance for the stability of the national economy.